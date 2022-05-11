CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council reviewed Curwensville Police Department’s industrious activity report for April.
Mayor Jim Hoover told members, “The officers are keeping busy. They are doing a good job.”
Officers responded to 272 incidents during the month. The breakdown includes seven criminal arrests, four arrests for driving under the influence, three drug arrests, 28 traffic arrests and 61 traffic stops.
Fines collected during the 30 days totaled $1,846.
In matters related to the police department, Hoover announced the new police vehicle has gone into service. “The car came back today from being detailed,” he said.
He also reported Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s prom is Friday and reported additional patrols will be conducted by the police department this weekend.
Council authorized submitting an application for grant funding to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.
Council’s park committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said $164,791 will be requested to demolish an existing pavilion and reconstruct it. There is a 15 percent match for the grant that would total just over $29,000.
According to information on the program’s website, funding from the program comes from the Marcellus Legacy Fund. Monies are allocated to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for planning, development, acquisition, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects.
Carfley also requested and was granted permission for the Anderson Creek Watershed Association to have containers at Irvin Park to collect soda cans to fund its Cans for Trout program. The monies raised through the drive would be used to purchase fish for stocking local waterways, Carfley said.
Council was updated on progress for its Automated Red Light Enforcement Transportation Enhancements Grant.
In January 2020, Curwensville’s application was selected by the state Department of Transportation to receive ARLE funds — one of 41 safety improvement projects totaling $13.1 million in 34 commonwealth municipalities.
The borough was awarded $247,277 for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street, state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments. Secretary Theresa Bracken said the amount is the estimate for the project as determined by PennDOT.
Council heard advertisements for proposals for the project are expected to go out soon.
Bracken told council she is still working on interim financing for several projects that are going to be paid for with grant funds and matches from the borough. She said she is getting information from local banks and is in discussion with borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich. Bracken said she would have information to present for council’s consideration at a future meeting.