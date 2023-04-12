CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Borough Council increased the wages for part-time police officers and hired a new part-time officer during its recent meeting.
The wage adopted by council is $25 per hour. At council’s March 27 meeting, Mayor Jim Hoover, who oversees the department, reported at a meeting of council’s police committee, members endorsed raising the hourly rate in hopes of encouraging additional applications for open positions within the borough’s police department.
Council authorized hiring of Mark Coudriet as a part-time police officer. Hoover said the committee met with Coudriet prior to council’s meeting. “He is very qualified for the position. He is a member of the Clearfield County Sheriff’s department and has been there for more than 20 years.,” Hoover noted.
Coudriet’s hours per week was left open-ended. The motion to hire him said he would work no more than 32 hours per week. Hoover said his personal schedule and his timetable with the sheriff’s department would regulate the hours Coudriet is able to commit to the borough.
“We are still working with him to determine the amount of hours. We will take as many as he can give us, not to exceed 32 hours per week,” Hoover said.
Hoover also reviewed the department’s monthly activity report. Officers responded to 28 events during March. That number included one accident, two summary arrests, two traffic stops, two warning notices issued, two parking complaints and eight court hearings. Fines and costs totaled $1,224.07.