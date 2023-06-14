CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council mulled the problem of getting grass mowed to an acceptable height on foreclosed and vacant properties located throughout the borough.
At council’s recent meeting, members said length of grass is becoming a problem. They said there have been a number of those properties’ neighbors making complaints about the tall grass attracting snakes, rodents and insects.
Council President Sara Curulla reported having a recent discussion with Solicitor Heather Bozovich about borough employees cutting the grass and placing liens on the properties to recover the borough’s costs.
“(Bozovich) advised she doesn’t recommend the borough workers doing that because of possible liability. She said we should continue to ticket and fine the owners of properties where the grass is not mowed,” Curulla said.
Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley said several property owners who have not mowed their grass have had a complaint filed against them at the district magisterial court.
“Once we take them to court and the judge finds for the borough, they can be fined daily if they continue to violate the ordinance. Once the fines reach $500, they can be put in jail,” Carfley said.
Mayor Jim Hoover, who also reported receiving complaints from residents about tall grass at properties near their homes, told council he believes they have to find a way to stay on top of the problem.
“We have to come up with some kind of plan to help the residents who are upset. They have to live beside these properties,” he said.
Councilwoman Harriet Carfley said she believed some of the properties that are currently not complying with the mowing ordinance were to be included in the county’s judicial sale. She said she is not sure whether the sale was not held or the properties were not included.
“Maybe we need to put more pressure on the county,” she said.
In a related matter, council approved hiring Rob Redden as a part-time code enforcement officer. Redden will work up to 10 hours per week at a salary of $10 per hour. He will also be paid $150 per month for fuel and wear and tear on his vehicle.
The vote to hire him was 5-1 with Councilman Mike Clark voting no. Clark told council prior to the vote, he thought the $150 for expenses “was too much to spend.”