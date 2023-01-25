CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council was dispirited by news that a local business is closing.
At council’s recent meeting, President Sara Curulla and Vice President Harriet Carfley announced they had paid a visit to the employees of Northwest Bank, Curwensville, after learning the branch is closing in several months.
“We were told they are all losing their jobs. It is very concerning the bank is closing,” Carfley said.
The bank is located in the center of town at the corner of State Street and Filbert Street.
Curulla said council has been targeting blighted properties on State Street and other community-minded groups in the borough have been working hard to upgrade State Street and adjoining streets by seeking funding for a Streetscape project.
“We are moving ahead with the buildings on State Street and now we hear the bank is closing,” Curulla said.
Councilman Dave Donahue said he believed there is only a small number of employees working at the Curwensville location. “That’s very expensive to keep that building heated for a few people.”
Council authorized sending a letter to the company’s headquarters in Warren, asking it to reconsider the plan to close the branch. “It certainly won’t hurt to do that and it might help,” Donahue said.
Several telephone calls made by The Progress to the company’s headquarters were not returned by press time for comment.