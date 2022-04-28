CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard the borough has had a number of grants awarded to it in recent weeks.
At Monday’s meeting, borough Secretary/Treasurer Theresa Bracken reported, “This has been a good week for grants.”
The borough received a Municipal Assistance Planning grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The $15,000 stipend will be used to defray costs for an update to the borough’s comprehensive plan.
Bracken said the total cost to upgrade the document that is used to guide development of the borough is $30,000 to $40,000. “This is not for the full amount, but it does help,” Bracken said.
Also benefiting the borough will be a $589,832 grant from the state Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. Council will have a match of $252,786 that will be used to pave portions of a number of streets including Anderson, Beech, Chestnut, High Schofield, Thompson and Maple streets and Park Avenue.
Funding was also received from the state Department of Environmental’s Recycling Development and Implementation Grants. The $203,684 will be used to purchase a new leaf vacuum.
Bracken said council will have to determine how it will finance the grant projects since they require the borough to lay out the funds first then request a reimbursement.
“We have time to do that. There is some time for us to plan,” Bracken said.
The borough’s street committee Chairman Dave Donahue thanked Bracken for her work in completing the grant applications and meeting the required deadlines. “I would like to thank Terri. She does a nice job for the borough and does get the grants,” he said.