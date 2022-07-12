CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council debated whether to pledge funding to be included with an application for the Streetscape project.
The borough will be applying for funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s multimodal transportation program on behalf of the Curwensville Regional Development Corps, who is overseeing the project.
At their recent meeting, council Vice President Harriet Carfley said council had been asked by CRDC to commit to pledging $25,000 in funding that would be part of the application. CRDC also plans to contribute $25,000 to be included in the funding request.
If the application is successful it would be used for multi-phase project to upgrade Curwensville’s State Street including improvements to sidewalks, vehicle and pedestrian lighting, parking, signage and green space that will make them uniform and comply with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A previous funding request was rejected by DCED last year.
Council had hoped it could use the borough’s expenses for engineering and a $7,000 match for the Automated Red Lighting Enforcement grant funding of $247,277 it was awarded in 2020 from the state Department of Transportation, but said the plan was rejected as a match for the application.
The ARLE money will be used to upgrade traffic signals at the intersection of State Street and Bloomington Avenue and Filbert and State streets, state Route 879 and River Street. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments — improvements originally included in the Streetscape project’s grant funding request.
After discussion, council said they are in support of the application and enthused about the Streetscape but nearly all said they are uncertain at this time about promising the funding, given the borough currently has several grant-funded projects that will be starting soon. The borough will be required to pay out a match and engineering costs for those. Members also mentioned increased costs for almost everything that were not included in the current budget.
“I am all for helping them with a project that would benefit the town but council has to watch its spending,” Councilman Mike Clark said.
President Sara Curulla said, “I think we need to tell CRDC with all the grants we have to match, we have to be careful we don’t overextend the borough.”
Council said it will review the borough’s budget at the conclusion of the current year and determine if it is able to contribute funding.
“We will have to look at the budget. Then we can decide,” Carfley said.