CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard a recommendation to increase wages paid to part-time police officers.
Mayor Jim Hoover on Monday reported the matter was endorsed at a recent police committee meeting as a possible incentive to help boost the department’s roster.
Currently, the department is made up of Chief Mark Kelly, who works full-time and part-time Officer Rod Witherite.
“We are trying to find some new officers to help protect our community,” Hoover said.
He proposed that council consider raising the hourly wage from the current $18.75 to $25.
“Right now, we are the lowest paid department,” Hoover said, adding he believes a higher hourly wage could make the position more appealing to candidates.
Hoover said he is aware of one person submitting an application for a part-time position on the force, but said he believes a higher salary may encourage additional submissions.
Council did not take action on the request because the wage increase proposal was not included on the agenda for Monday’s meeting. The state’s Sunshine Act requires an item of business be posted on an agenda available to the public at least 24 hours prior to a meeting.
Council said they are willing to consider the action especially since they had included in the current budget a total of 72 hours of work per week for the department that is currently not being utilized.
“Let’s see if we get the application, then we can bring it up at council’s next meeting,” Vice Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said.