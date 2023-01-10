CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council authorized employing a part-time officer.
On Monday, Rod Witherite received the oath of office from Mayor Jim Hoover. His hiring is effective immediately.
Witherite told council he is “semi-retired” and has served previously with the state police. He also noted with council’s action, his police career has come full circle. “I started here in 1983. I would like to thank council for the opportunity to again serve the citizens of Curwensville.”
Witherite joins Chief Mark Kelly and Officer Zachary Dodson.
Hoover also provided a report of department activity in 2022 as prepared by Kelly.
He said the incident call volume and traffic stops has steadily increased, over a three-year period. “In 2022, officers responded to and managed nearly 1,700 incidents. Of those, 687 were traffic stops,” he said.
Statistics for last year included 28 criminal arrests, 12 driving under the influence arests, 17 drug arrests, 38 summary arrests, 351 traffic citations issued, 51 court appearances and 21 accidents.
Approximately $23,000 in fines was collected.
Kelly wrote the year’s worth of work was undertaken by two full-time and a part-time officer.
“In my opinion, Curwensville’s department is the busiest department, per officer, per department, in Clearfield County.”
Hoover reported the department’s officers were trained last year in crisis intervention with each completing a 40-hour class on understanding those in crisis situations. Officers also were certified to use and understand results from an intoxilyzer — used to administer breath tests for DUI.
The department recently received a grant from the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Local Law Enforcement Support program.
The $95,982 award is earmarked for the department’s technological upgrades including in-car cameras, body-worn cameras and upgrading evidence storage in iCloud.
The department is also utilizing a new evidence room.
Kelly noted, “Looking forward to 2023, the department will continue to strive to provide exemplary service to citizens, visitors and businesses in Curwensville. As the year continues, I am sure we will be faced with a series of adversities, challenges, disappointments, fulfillment, satisfaction, success and happiness. I look forward to a continued outstanding relationship with both the mayor and council, at-large.”