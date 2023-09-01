CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council hired a new animal control officer.
Jeff Johnson of Grampian was employed in the position. Johnson will be paid $450 per month and a $150 stipend for the use of his vehicle and fuel.
Mayor Jim Hoover reported Johnson will now only be responsible to address matters dealing with domestic animals. “He is only going to take care of cats and dogs. If a resident has an issue with a wild animal they will need to contact Knepps Pest Control (of Bigler),” Hoover said.
Remaining with animal matters, council reviewed a draft of a livestock ordinance prepared by Councilman Mike Clark. Clark said he is not yet ready to present a formal document, but has jotted down some additions to the current livestock ordinance that is 60-years-old. “It’s a work in progress,” he told council.
In April, council discussed the borough’s current livestock ordinance adopted in 1963. Members said it does not specifically address chickens or other types of fowl. They believe more definite law is required since raising the birds has become so popular in the borough and given that it has received a number of complaints about free ranging chickens.
During the April meeting, council discussed have issues caused by chickens creating hazards on borough streets and roaming through residents’ yards creating a mess and destroying property.
Clark told council at its May meeting, he believes residents can safely raise chickens on their borough properties as long as they are willing to do the work associated with caring for the poultry and are considerate of their neighbors.
“If they are taken care of, chickens are not an issue. It’s no different than having a dog. If residents don’t take care of their animals that’s when it becomes a problem,” Clark said.
Council also discussed adding a fee to the ordinance but made no decision on the amount. Councilman Keith Simcox said he believed it should be minimal but should be enough to cover the borough’s costs associated with having the animal control officer visit and examine the space where residents plan to keep their birds.
“It needs to be a one-time fee. The money will help cover expenses that are not supplemented in the borough’s budget,” Simcox said.