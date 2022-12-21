CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Police Department provided a monthly report to Curwensville Borough Council at its recent meeting.
Mayor Jim Hoover told members the department has experienced another busy month with responses to 73 incidents.
The breakdown includes: two criminal arrests, nine traffic arrests, 23 traffic stops, one parking complaint, one warrant and two assists to other police departments.
Fines and fees collected totaled $882.
Hoover also noted the renovation of the department’s evidence room is wrapping up. “By the end of the week, the room should be finished,” he explained.