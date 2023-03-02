CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council reported final inspections were done this week on upgrades to safety signals and lighting at two borough intersections.
“Tomorrow is the final test and then they will turn over the traffic lights. They are done,” Secretary Teresa Bracken told council.
Council President Sara Curulla expressed her pleasure with the work. “Everything looks really nice. They really light up the town,” she said.
In July 2022, council accepted a bid to upgrade the intersection of State Street, Bloomington Avenue and River Road, and State and Filbert streets from M&B Services LLC, Clarion, with a bid of nearly $229,000.
The work that started several months ago included traffic signal upgrades at the intersections with light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments.
In 2020, the borough was awarded $247,277 in Automated Red Light Enforcement funding from the state Department of Transportation to pay for safety improvements at the two intersections.
Under state law, ARLE grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia.