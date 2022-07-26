CURWENSVILLE — A member of the Curwensville Regional Development Corp clarified several matters concerning a grant application for the Streetscape project at Curwensville Borough Council’s meeting.
CRDC Chairman of the Streetscape project Hildred Rowles attended Monday’s meeting at the request of councilwomen Sara Curulla and Harriet Carfley to provide some additional background and information concerning the resolution approved by council that would allow the grant funding request to be submitted by Friday’s deadline.
Council had a number of questions about the grant request at its July 11 meeting and did not approve a funding match although CRDC requested it consider a $25,000 one.
Rowles said CRDC, through Curwensville Borough, plans to submit a request for $525,000 to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for multimodal transportation funding to upgrade a one block section of State Street between Thompson and Filbert streets.
Council also approved a $25,000 match to be noted in the application. The funds will be paid up front by CRDC and council will pay the organization back over a five-year period.
Rowles said the match shows council’s interest in the project and “it is willing to put its money where its mouth is.”
He said because Curwensville Borough is submitting the funding request, DCED does not require a match. But CRDC wants to include a match because “it wants to make the application look the best it can be” in hopes it would secure the grant committee’s approval.
Rowles said streetscape applications have been submitted several times during previous years, but each time requests have been dismissed because available funding has been less than the total costs of the requests received.
The Streetscape project, which would include upgrades to sidewalks, vehicle and pedestrian lighting, parking, signage and green spaces to make them uniform and comply with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act, has been estimated at nearly $570,000.
Rowles said the project has been divided into phases because the current total of the project to upgrade State Street between its intersections with Bloomington and Ridge avenues stands at more than $4 million. He said a lesser cost project is more appealing to the funding organization.
Rowles provided a history of the CRDC saying the organization was created in the 1930s for the purpose of bringing industry to the borough and “pulling the community out of the depression.” He said the borough’s industrial park was created by CRDC who raised the seed funds to purchase property and install the infrastructure.
“Many businesses who are no longer in existence received help along the way from CRDC,” Rowles said.
He said through the years, CRDC has been financially supportive of a number of groups and organizations in Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Pike, Penn and Bloom townships, naming Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, Bilger’s Rocks, Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society, Little League and the Curwensville Community Center.
Rowles said CRDC does have a “couple hundred thousand” in the bank but noted a large portion of those funds are designated for a business facade project and a revolving business loan program.
CRDC also partnered with Curwensville Borough on the boat launch project at Irvin Park and several years ago received a technical assistant grant to study local broadband similar to the current study Clearfield County is doing about local broadband needs.
“Our funds have been spread regionally and not just within the borough,” Rowles said.