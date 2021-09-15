CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council mulled over a pay increase for elected officials.
Council at their recent meeting discussed raising salaries for council members and the mayor.
The state Borough Code states elected officials may be paid. It notes in boroughs with less than 5,000 residents, council members can receive up to $1,875 per year and the mayor, up to $2,500 per year. Salaries may be paid monthly or quarterly.
Curwensville’s council members currently receive $70 per month and the mayor, $100 per month. Those amounts were set by ordinance in 2012 and 2013.
Some members said they would like the amounts to be raised to $100 per month for council members and $125 per month for the mayor. Several said they believe higher salaries could create more interest among residents eligible to run for future positions. “I think (raising salaries) is a good idea. I think it might bring more people in and maybe more of them would be interested in being on council,” Councilman Dave Donahue said.
The raise would have to be enacted by ordinance. If council approves advertising an ordinance at its Sept. 27 meeting and adopting it at its Oct. 25 meeting , the terms would become effective for council members whose positions are on the ballot for the Nov. 2 Municipal Election. Those who are not up for election this year would not receive the increase until they begin new terms following the 2023 municipal election.