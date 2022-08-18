CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council denied a request for a building occupancy permit at a special meeting Monday.
Secretary Theresa Bracken reported Resident Matt Rowles submitted an application for the permit. Council made the denial stating Rowles has multiple properties with delinquent property taxes.
The decision is based on state Statute 53 that allows the borough to deny municipal permits if the applicant owns real property in any municipality for which there exists tax or sewer delinquencies.
Council advised Rowles to clear up the delinquencies and then he would be able to apply for the permit.
Council also voted to advertise the sale of two properties. Proposals will be accepted by council for land at 308 Thompson St. and 627 Center St.
The two properties were recently acquired by the borough. Bids accepted would allow the borough to recoup costs associated with the takeover of the properties and the demolition of a blighted structure at 627 Center St.