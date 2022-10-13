CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council continues its work to address the problem of blighted structures in the borough.
At its recent meeting, council accepted a bid for the sale of a home with code violations located at 308 Thompson St., Curwensville.
At its September meeting, council approved advertising the sale of both 308 Thompson St. and 627 Center St. in Curwensville.
Both properties were recommended for council’s takeover by the borough’s Vacant Properties Board.
The two properties were recently acquired by the borough through the condemnation and taking process.
The successful bidder was John Collins of Curwensville who offered $17,000. Two additional lower bids were rejected.
A property at 227 Center St. that was advertised for sale with the stipulation a blighted structure there be torn down received no offers.
Council also approved advertising a duplex at 315-317 Bloomington Ave. for sale with the condition the structure be demolished.
Council set the minimum bid for the property at $10,000 and said the timeframe for the work would be determined once the property is sold.
Bids will be accepted and opened at council’s monthly business meeting on Nov. 14.