CURWENSVILLE — After receiving several requests from residents to raise chickens on their properties, Curwensville Borough Council reviewed the borough’s livestock ordinance at its recent combined business and committees meeting.
Animal control officer Justin Hammond told council he has been working on updates to the order. Those revisions were suggested during recent training.
Hammond said the current ordinance that addresses livestock was adopted by council in 1963. It does not specifically address chickens or other fowl.
President Sara Curulla said council decided to have Hammond look at it and propose changes because of the recent uptick in the number of residents who have inquired at the borough office about regulations for keeping chickens on their properties.
“We have had a recent increase in interest. We decided to have Justin look into updating the current ordinance and determine if it needs to be changed,” she said.
The current ordinance states livestock must be kept at least 100 feet from the property line of any home, business, or office not owned or occupied by the owners of the livestock.
It also states livestock must be maintained and sheltered in a clean space, free from vermin and disease. Manure piles must be covered at all times and removed completely one time a week during the period of April 1 to Nov. 1.
Those who are found to have violated the ordinance can be subject to a fine, not to exceed $300 and the cost of prosecution.
Councilman Mike Clark told council he believes residents raising chickens is not much different from residents who keep dogs on their properties. He said problems arise when either is not restricted to their owner’s properties and are not cared for properly or cleaned up after.
“If they are taken care of, chickens are not an issue. It’s no different than having a dog. If residents don’t take care of their animals that’s when it becomes a problem,” he said.
Councilman Keith Simcox suggested perhaps council should consider limiting the amount of chickens living on a resident’s property to the size of their lot.
Others said they wanted to hear what Hammond had learned during his recent training before making a decision on ordinance revisions.
Council did not take action on revising the ordinance. Clark and Councilman Robert Moore made and seconded a motion to allow council time to review the ordinance and comment on any proposed changes.