CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough has awarded a bid to upgrade two of its intersections.
At a special meeting Monday, council rescinded action taken at its business meeting July 11 to rescind the sole bid received for the work and reversed course.
Council had approved rejecting the bid last week, with members saying they believed council might receive additional offers if it advertised the project again in January.
Monday, Secretary Terri Bracken said council’s engineering firm, EADs Group, said it did not believe council should wait and advertise the project with work to be done next year because it may not meet the grant’s deadline of August 2023. Bracken also said the engineer believes the bid received is a “good bid” because the company is able to do all components of the project including concrete and electronics.
With a unanimous vote, council accepted the offer from M&B Services LLC, Clarion, with a revision to remove the emergency pre-emption — a savings of nearly $25,000, from its bid of $253,857. Councilman Dave Donahue was absent.
Mayor Jim Hoover said he did not believe the pre-emption option was necessary, given the site distance the fire company and ambulance service has when they leave their home base. “There is a lot of clearance. They are able to see,” Hoover said. said.
In 2020, the borough was awarded $247,277 in Automated Red Light Enforcement funding from the state Department of Transportation to pay for safety improvements at two intersections in the borough.The work will include traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street and state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments. The borough will have a match of $7,000.
Under state law, ARLE grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia.
In June, council authorized securing a $1 million loan from Mid Penn Bank. Those funds will be used to initiate projects that will be paid for using grant funds until the borough can be reimbursed for its outlay.
