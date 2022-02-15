CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved the purchase of a police vehicle.
At Monday’s meeting, council authorized the purchase of a Ford Explorer from Laurel Motors at a cost of just over $71,000 for the vehicle, police package and an extended warranty.
“We have been looking at replacing the police vehicle. It has been going on for quite a while,” said Chairman of council’s police committee Dave Donahue, noting the difficulty of the search to find a suitable vehicle.
Donahue noted council placed an order for a new vehicle more than a year ago. Work to put the vehicle together has not yet started. Mayor Jim Hoover said, “We ordered a car more than a year ago. We have been waiting but they haven’t even started to build it yet. We can’t wait another year.”
“They are very hard to find,” borough Secretary/Treasurer Terri Bracken added.
Council plans to use its America’s Rescue Plan funds to purchase the vehicle.
In police related matters, council authorized the purchase of a new computer for the police department’s office at a cost of $1,525.
It also reviewed the department’s monthly report for January. “It’s been a busy month for the department,” Donahue said.
Officers responded to 197 incidents. The breakdown included one criminal arrest, 34 traffic arrests, 119 traffic stops, three parking complaints, four court hearings, 12 warrants and nine assists to other departments.
Fines and fees collected by the department totaled $906.