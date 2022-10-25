CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council this week approved an early-bird contract with the police department.
Council on Monday adopted the contract between the borough and the department, represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 205 of White Oak. The department includes four officers — two full-time, one part-time and the school resource officer for Curwensville Area School District.
Officers will receive annual raises of 50 cents per hour in 2023, 55 cents per hour in 2024 and 85 cents per hour in 2025. They will also have a choice in healthcare plan coverage from single, couple or family with children.
The three-year contract becomes effective Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2005. Negotiations between council and the union have been going on approximately two months, borough Secretary Theresa Bracken said.
Councilman Dave Donahue said there were few changes from the previous pact. “There are a couple of little things,” he noted.
Councilman Keith Simcox did not vote in favor of the contract. “I think there are some things the borough can do better. It needs to be tightened up a bit.” he said.
In a related matter, Mayor Jim Hoover reported the department is in need of new rifles to replace some that may be as much as 20 years old.
He said a letter from Chief Mark Kelly and Officer Zachary Dodson reported the age of the rifles could create a liability, and recommended council replace them.
He said a quote was received for $4,000 for two rifles that are both equipped with scopes, lights and straps.
Council asked about getting some additional prices. Hoover said he would investigate and hoped to have something for council to consider at its Nov. 14 meeting.