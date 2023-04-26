CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved paying for a borough employee to attend training associated with his position.
During his report, at council’s recent combined committees’ and business meeting, Mayor Jim Hoover, reported animal control Officer Justin Hammond will be attending training to expand his knowledge and skills for two weeks in May.
“I would like to see council help out. The training will benefit the borough in the long run,” Hoover said, adding to date, training Hammond has attended has been at no cost to the borough.
Hoover said he spoke with Hammond about council paying some of the cost, with Hammond expressing his appreciation for whatever council determined it is able to do.
Finance and Personnel Committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said the borough’s budget does include a funding line item for public safety.
Council unanimously approved paying the full cost for both trainings at a total cost of $1,350.
Following an approximately 25-minute executive session to discuss street crew personnel, council authorized hiring Eric D. Way of Clearfield as a new member of the borough’s street department. He will serve as an equipment operator/laborer.
A sole bid from Chris Passerelli of $3,000 was accepted for a lot at 627 Center St.