CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved the promotion of a member of the Curwensville Police Department.
Council earlier this week authorized the advancement of Zachary Dodson to a full-time officer position, effective Aug. 15. Dodson was hired to fill a part-time position in October. 21.
Members accepted the resignation of full-time officer Quentin Neff who is leaving to accept a position with Lawrence Township’s police department.
“We wish him the best of luck,” President Sara Curulla said.
Council also approved the resolution adopting an update to the Clearfield County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan’s goal is to prevent and reduce harmful effects of hazards including disasters.
A low bid to upgrade a section of Irvin Park Road was accepted by members. The offer from Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., State College of $261,445 was accepted unanimously.
In December, council learned it was the recipient of a state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund grant totaling $300,000 to improve the highway’s base and surface.
Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete by the end of the year.