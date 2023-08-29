CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved an early-bird contract with the borough’s street department.
Council on Monday unanimously authorized a three-year pact with the crew, represented by the Teamsters Local Union. Councilwoman Harriet Carfley was absent.
The current contract expires Dec. 31, 2023. The new contract will span Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2027.
Under the terms of the contract each employee will receive a $1.50 per hour raise during each of the three years. They will also be paid for a three-hour minimum, up from two hours, each time workers are called out. Terms for benefits are mostly unchanged, Council President Sara Curulla said.
The crew’s employees voted recently to accept the pact. “They okayed it and council okayed it so we are good to go,” Curulla said said.