CURWENSVILLE — Just in time for its centennial anniversary, Irvin Park is getting a new sign.
At Curwensville Borough Council’s committees and business meeting Monday, park committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley reported the large stone from Russell Stone Products, Curwensville, will be engraved with the words Irvin Park 1922. It will also feature a bird’s nest in tribute to “Pee Wees Nest” –the original name of a section of the park given in tribute to the song of the many little birds that nested there along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
The stone will be placed on a six-foot-by-six-foot cement base. During Monday’s meeting, council authorized the work, that includes preparing the site, pouring the base and setting the stone, be done by Wischuck Contracting of Curwensville at a cost of $3,950.
“We are really hoping this will be able to be done by the time the park opens in May,” Carfley said.
The community park, composed of just over 27 acres, was donated to the borough in December 1922 by Elizabeth G. and Hugh M. Irvin. The Irvins donated the property to the borough to be used as a recreation park for all borough residents to enjoy.
Council also approved scheduling the streets to be swept on Monday, May 2. Curwensville Regional Development Corp. has scheduled a cleanup day in the borough and at Irvin Park on Saturday, April 30 and by scheduling the sweeper Monday it would get rid of any dirt and debris swept onto the road’s berms, Mayor Jim Hoover said.
A $100 donation was also approved by members for the Child Advocacy Center, Clearfield.