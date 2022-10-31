CURWENSVILLE — Property axes are likely increasing next year in Curwensville.
Curwensville Borough Council recently approved the proposed 2023 budget of just over $1 million prepared with an additional mill of property tax. If council follows through, borough property owners will pay 27 mills next year.
Tax structure has remained the same since 2015 when council adopted the current 26 mills.
Plans are to adopt the budget and the property tax increase at council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
Members approved the tentative $1,060,749. million spending plan made up of $977,529 proposed for the general fund and $171,524 for the state road fund.
The general fund expects income of $890,749 next year, plus $70,000 carried over from 2022 and $100,000 in reserve funds.
General fund revenue will come from taxes, $$670,100; licenses and permits, $23,612; fines and forfeits, $14,900; interest, rents and royalties, $576; state shared revenue, $64,300; local government payments, $500; department earnings, $120; public safety, $102,091; culture and recreation, $12,850; and miscellaneous revenue, $1,600.
Expenses total $955,434.01. The total breaks down to elected officials salaries, $4,215; mayor’s salary and office supplies, $1,060; auditing service, $3,750; tax collector commission and expenses, $11,600; legal services, $7,500; secretary/ treasurer and clerk’s salaries, $52,080; information technology and engineering services, $5,500; and general administration, $29,376.
Expenditures for public safety include, police department salaries and benefits, $262,715; fire department, $37,500; building code and code enforcement, $14,110; property maintenance expenses, $2,500; and animal control, $7,700. Public works streets and highways, $265,683; culture and recreation, $31,700; community development, $60,000; miscellaneous expenses, $500; employer paid benefits, $138,363; and insurance, $19,581.
The state road fund budget is balanced with both income and expenses totaling $161,638.
The budget for the fire department expects income of $28,008 including a transfer from the borough’s general fund of $28,000 and interest of $8. Expenses total $28,000 including the chief’s allowance, fire vehicle fuel, vehicle repair and maintenance, hoses and supplies, worker’s compensation insurance and vehicle insurance.
Council also adopted an ordinance increasing the millage rate by one mill.
Councilman Mike Clark objected and voted in opposition to approving advertising the ordinance. He said during budget committee meetings, the committee said the proposed budget did not require an increase in taxes.
Finance and personnel committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley reported the committee looked at other taxing options to raise additional revenue and because of the large amount of properties being sold in the borough thought it could be an option to address increasing expenses.
“We talked about a (realty) transfer tax increase to one percent especially since we had so many properties transferred this year,” she said, adding, “We won’t always have this and we thought it might be easier on the constituents.”
Secretary Theresa Bracken said state law only allows a total of one-percent transfer tax to be collected and since the borough and the school district each collect 0.5 percent transfer tax that does not allow the borough to increase the amount.