CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council appointed another member to the borough’s Vacant Property Review Board.
At council’s recent meeting, Mayor Jim Hoover reported the ordinance that formed the board requires its membership include a representative of council and a representative of the borough’s planning commission in addition to the mayor and a members of the public. “It’s in the ordinance that we need (representatives of) both,” Hoover said
Robert Moore, who previously served as an alternate to the Vacant Properties Review Board was appointed as a member. He joins Hoover, returning member Bernie Carfley and Karen Belin who was appointed at council’s.
Hoover said he would attend the planning commission meeting to discuss one of its members serving on the board. If one of them are willing, council could make the appointment at its Aug. 14 meeting.
In July 15, 2021, council adopted an ordinance addressing vacant, blighted and abandoned borough properties. Under the ordinance, council was required to appoint a board to review those properties and recommend action for each to council.
The decree defines vacant, blighted and abandoned properties. It requires a fee of $200 per building, per year, to be paid, by owners, at the time of the building’s registration with the borough and each subsequent year at the time the registration is renewed. Owners must also note whether there is a mortgage on the property and provide proof of insurance and services — such as water, sewer, electric or gas.
It is the owner’s duty to maintain the property in compliance with all applicable codes, ordinances and provisions of local and state laws and regulations in place in the borough.
It defines an abandoned building as one whose maintenance is discontinued or has not been used for 12 months. Blighted structures are ones that are vacant, and because of its physical condition or use is regarded as a public nuisance or is dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested, a fire hazard or lacks facilities or equipment required under the borough’s housing or maintenance codes.
The ordinance also calls for those structures that are declared abandoned or blighted to be redeveloped, sold or leased for development if the owner fails to respond to notices sent by the borough or cannot be located.