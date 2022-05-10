CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council unanimously authorized an advancement in rank for Curwensville Borough Police Sgt. Mark Kelly to chief status.
Council’s police committee Chairman Dave Donahue said the committee met last week to discuss the promotion.
“We all agreed that Kelly should be promoted to chief, effective immediately,” Donahue said.
Kelly will receive an increase in salary to $26.69 per hour — a raise of $1.19 per hour more than the salary of $25.50 per hour he received as sergeant.
Following the vote, Donahue said Kelly had taken on the responsibility and obligations of the position for a time.
“He has been doing the chief’s duties for quite a while. The committee felt it was time to give him the title.”
Mayor Jim Hoover pinned Kelly’s chief badge on during the meeting, thanking him for his years of service to the community.
“Thank you so much. I really appreciate your confidence in me,” Kelly told council.
Kelly told The Progress he has been a member of Curwensville’s Police Department for 15 years. He said he does not have plans for any big changes for the department or the way it operates.
“We are going to continue to do what we’ve been doing. We are concentrating on reducing drug activity in the borough, keeping residents safe and getting criminals off the streets,” Kelly said.
He gave credit to the department’s other officers. “I wouldn’t be here without the guys that work under me. I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the department. I also want to thank Mayor Hoover for his vision for the department and council for its continued support.”
His plans are to be accessible to the community and its residents.
“My door is always open. I will try to have a prompt and courteous response to any questions.”