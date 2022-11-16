CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council adopted its 2023 budget of just over $1 million with an additional mill of property tax.
There was a dispute prior to council’s vote at its recent business meeting to adopt the resolution increasing next year’s property tax rate by one-mill to 27 mills. The vote was split with Councilman Mike Clark voting no.
Prior to the vote, Clark asked, “Do we need to raise taxes? Is something going to happen that council has to do this? I don’t think this is the right time to be raising taxes. I know fuel has increased and other expenses have gone up but I think the people of the borough have been hit hard enough. If the budget is okay without it I think we should wait until next year,” he said.
Clark also opposed the increase during a vote in October to advertise the resolution with the one-mill tax increase.
Secretary/Treasurer Theresa Bracken said a mill of property tax brings in approximately $14,000. She said most property owners’ borough tax bills would increase less than $20.
The borough’s tax structure has remained the same since 2015 when council adopted the current 26 mills.
Members adopted the $1,060,749 spending plan. The plan projects $977,529 for next year’s general fund expenses and $171,524 for the state road fund’s operating costs.
The general fund expects income of $890,749 next year, plus $70,000 carried over from 2022 and $100,000 in reserve funds.
The state road fund budget is balanced with both income and expenses totaling $161,638.
The budget for the fire department expects income of $28,008 including a transfer from the borough’s general fund of $28,000 and interest of $8.