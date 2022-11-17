CURWENSVILLE — Police matters were addressed at Curwensville Borough Council’s recent meeting.
During his report, Mayor Jim Hoover announced newly hired part-time officer Paul Butler has tendered his resignation, effective in two weeks.
“He took a full-time position in Ridgway. He told us when he was hired, he was looking for a full-time position,” Hoover said.
Council also gave permission to the police department to purchase two AR-rifles, equipped, at a cost not to exceed $4,000.
The weapons are replacing two firearms that are approximately 20 years old, Hoover said.
Council also reviewed the department’s monthly activities report for October. Officers responded to 96 incidents.
That number includes one criminal arrest, eight summary arrests, 30 traffic stops and one parking complaint.
The department collected $1,681 in fines, fees and costs.