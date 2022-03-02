CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council accepted a quote for a video recording of the Tanner’s Run flood control device.
Council earlier this week accepted a quote of $7,025 from State Pipe Services, Cranberry Township.
Secretary Terri Bracken told council the borough received a reminder from the state Department of Transportation that the taping of the channel needed to be done.
Bracken told council as part of the state Department of Environmental Protection’s requirements for the flood control measure, it must be video recorded every five years to help ensure there is no damage to the channel and it is functioning as it should.
Bracken said the funds to pay for the service will be taken initially from the Tanner’s Run sinking fund and then will be reimbursed through a grant program available through DEP.
The company has been notified that a section of the channel near the intersection of State and Filbert Street damaged as part of renovation to the parking area of Snappy’s Convenience Store will soon be under repair. Bracken said she requested and was given permission to wait until the project is complete before the recording is made.
Council approved a request from the Stewart family to plant two maple trees in Clarabell Johnson Stewart Memorial Park along state Route 879 in the Arnoldtown section of the borough. Permission was granted with the stipulation a borough representative approve the trees’ location to ensure they would not inhibit future development at the site including the planting of a community Christmas tree.
Council authorized the sale of a used 2008 Dodge Charger with 136,580 miles. A minimum bid of $2,000 was set.
Also reported at the meeting was council’s receipt of 2022 liquid fuels funds in the amount of $97,419 and state road turn back funds for a section of Ridge Avenue in the amount of $2,880.
Council also held an executive session concerning the borough’s police department at the close of the meeting.