CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council on Monday accepted the resignation of Curwensville Borough Police Department Officer Zachary Dodson.
The action came following a nearly 45-minute executive session for police personnel matters, on the heels of the officer being incarcerated in Jefferson County Jail on felony charges stemming from a shooting incident in DuBois on Feb. 19.
Council’s vote to accept Dodson’s withdrawal from the force, effective immediately, was unanimous. Councilman Robert Moore was absent from the meeting.
Following members’ vote, Mayor Jim Hoover announced “Because this is still an investigation, there will be no further comments made about (Dodson) at this time.”
Dodson, 27, was charged in connection with a shooting in the early morning hours of Feb. 19 at Invictus, a DuBois multi-recreational facility and bar.
At a press conference Feb. 20, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, said Dodson was off-duty from his positions as a Curwensville Borough Police Department officer and a deputy sheriff for Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department when the incident occurred.
According to court documents filed at District Judge David Meholick’s office in DuBois, police charged Dodson with four felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Dodson was arraigned Feb. 20 and is currently housed in the Jefferson County Jail.
Dodson’s preliminary hearing has been tentatively scheduled for March 3 at Meholick’s office.
According to court documents, Ani Myrtaj, 31, DuBois, was shot in the face during the incident and was treated at the scene before being flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
Dodson, a graduate of Glendale High School, was hired as a part-time officer by Curwensville Borough Council in October 2021. He was promoted to full-time Aug. 15, 2022.
Following council’s meeting Hoover was asked what would be done about the vacancy in the department. Currently, Chief Mark Kelly and part-time officer Rod Witherite are employed there.
Hoover said a police committee meeting will be scheduled for this week to discuss the vacancy and determine the future makeup of the department.