CURWENSVILLE — Police matters topped Curwensville Borough Council’s recent meeting.
Council accepted a resignation from part-time officer Dan Farley. Mayor Jim Hoover said Farley’s resignation is effective immediately. Council approved advertising the vacancy.
The borough currently has two full-time officers, Chief Mark Kelly and Officer Zachary Dodson. Dodson was promoted by council in August to full-time status.
During his report on the police department’s monthly activity, Hoover said August was another lively month for officers.
“It was a little bit busier than July,” he said.
Officers responded to 114 incidents up from 109 in July. The breakdown includes three criminal arrests, four summary arrests, 13 traffic arrests, 30 traffic stops and one parking complaint.
Fines, costs and fees collected by the borough totaled $1,403.74.
Hoover also noted the department has received its new vehicle. The department took possession recently of a Ford Explorer. According to Hoover, the vehicle’s radio had issues.
“They were minor and I believe they have already been addressed,” he told council.