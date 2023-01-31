CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Planning Commission will host a public meeting to discuss the process to update the borough’s comprehensive plan.
A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 beginning at 7 p.m. at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s cafeteria.
“The open house meeting will be fun, informative and interactive. Representatives from the planning commission and planning consultant, The EADS Group, will be available at the meeting to talk with residents and discuss the planning process, provide information, answer questions and review expectations for the updated plan. There will be multiple ways for those attending to provide input. Those attending are asked to come prepared to discuss ways to improve Curwensville Borough,” Planning Commission Chairman Hildred Rowles said.
Curwensville Borough has initiated preparation of an update to its comprehensive plan. All borough residents, those who work in the borough or who are interested in the community’s future are invited to participate in the planning process.
The borough’s comprehensive plan will provide action-oriented strategies focused on the community’s priorities.
The planning process will emphasize community engagement including profiling existing and anticipated conditions, developing action strategies, implementation and updates to the borough’s zoning ordinance.
Rowles said, “It is vital to obtain and use input and guidance from residents, community organizations, business and industries, service providers and other segments of the community to prepare the plan.”
An online community survey is also available to obtain public input on issues, opportunities and guidance on improvements, community members value and want implemented in the borough. The results will also be used to help shape the borough’s comprehensive plan update. Responses are needed by Friday, March 31.
The community survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Curwensville. Copies of the survey are also available at the borough’s business office, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville.