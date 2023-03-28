CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Community Center is approaching the end of its capital improvements campaign but it needs the community’s assistance to help push it past its goal.
Board President and capital campaign Chairman J. Duane Test said more than $200,000 in upgrades have been made in the last 15 years, but a bit more needs to be done to allow the facility, located at 11 Stadium Dr., Curwensville, to remain viable in serving the borough and the surrounding areas.
“The center needs a new roof,” he said, noting many groups utilize the center for meetings, community events and private parties. “The building is the second hub of the community next to the school,” he explained.
Test said he has been working with CNB Bank Compliance Specialist Alyssa Lumadue on the bank’s program that would pay 60 percent of the replacement costs, estimated at $26,000.
The center would need to raise the balance of the expense. Lumadue has sent out letters to local banks asking them to help with the remaining costs for the project through their community service funds, but to date has not had any replies.
He said the center is also working to raise funds although it is struggling with increased costs associated with the center.
An artisan days and flea market is set for Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Indoor and outdoor space is available. There will also be a basket auction, food and raffles. A pancake breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m.
To participate in the event or for additional information call 814-236-3797 or email info@curwensvillecommunitycenter.com.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club is conducting a South Side Sub’s hoagie coupon sale to support the roof project through Friday, March 31. Coupons, which will be good for one year, will be available from club members after April 4 at a cost of $10 each. To order coupons or for additional information contact club President Lois Richards at 814-236-3422.
“People of the community have been very generous and supportive of the Curwensville Community Center. The center hopes to fulfill its promise of having a fully renovated building that will last another 20 to 30 years,” Test said.