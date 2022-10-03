CURWENSVILLE — A borough resident complained about the condition of an apartment building on Meadow Street at Curwensville Borough Council’s recent meeting.
Secretary Theresa Bracken reported the building, owned by Laura Chuba of State College, has been the subject of various complaints over the years. Resident Rick Gaul told council he would like it to do something to address conditions there.
Gaul told council there are multiple families living in the building — some with small children. One of the apartments has no water. Gaul said there is high grass in the back yard and trash accumulated throughout the property. He also reported an abandoned vehicle that has not been removed.
Bracken told council, since Gaul’s most recent complaint three weeks ago, Chuba was contacted and fined $300 for the issues reported. Maintenance manager for College West LLC John Long, was at the property on Friday, Sept. 23, and mowed the grass and cleared the trash. Long also visited the borough office where he paid the $300 fine and informed the borough secretary he would return in two weeks to paint the building.
Gaul told council he believes the property’s owners only does the bare minimum and pays its fines to appease the borough but never addresses the property’s issues.
Council approved sending the code officer to the property to investigate the complaint and Chuba and Long will be contacted again.
Gaul also inquired about an a motor vehicle accident involving his wife several months ago. He said she struck another vehicle while turning onto Meadow Street from Filbert Street. Gaul told council he believed the incident was due to the road’s conditions at that intersection, Bracken reported.
At that time, the borough contacted the state Department of Transportation’s Local Technical Assistance Program for a study to be done and also PennDOT who both came to review the street conditions. No apparent issues were found in either study that related to Mrs. Gaul’s crash, Bracken said.