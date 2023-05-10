CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard the borough’s code enforcement officer will begin having established office hours.
Officer Tom Carfley reported he will be in the office at the municipal building, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carfley, who serves as a safety official for Curwensville Area School District, reported he would adjust the schedule to have longer hours once the school year is over.
In a related matter, council approved advertising for a part-time code enforcement officer.
Permission was given for Boy Scout Don McMonigle to perform a service project at Irvin Park. McMonigle plans to cut up downed trees in the park and build new benches to be placed around a fire pit there.
Members approved transferring management of borough employees’ municipal pension plan to borough Secretary Patti Lawson, who will serve as the chief administrative officer.
Council also rescinded an offer received for the purchase of 627 Center St. and approved advertising the property for sale again with a minimum bid of $3,000.
The April activity report from Curwensville Police Department was reviewed. Officers responded to 14 incidents including four summary arrests, two traffic stops and three parking complaints. Fines and costs totaled $624.
The April activity report for Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. was appraised. The company responded to 35 calls. The breakdown included nine structure fires, four outside fires, three vehicle accidents, 10 trees down, two medical assists, two search details, one specialized rescue, one entrapment and one water rescue standby.