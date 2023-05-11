CURWENSVILLE — Starr Hill Winery and Vineyard’s Chief Operating Officer Ken Starr was recognized by the Western Pennsylvania District of the Small Business Administration for his ongoing effort in building a successful small business.
Starr, 82, was named the Western Pennsylvania Veteran-Owned Small Business Person of the Year. He received the award Thursday morning at a reception, held at the winery on Bailey Road, Curwensville. Attending were a number of guests including local state legislators, county officials, business associates, family and friends.
At the age of 65, after having served his country in the U.S. Air Force, selling insurance and mutual funds and owning several craft stores in Clearfield, Philipsburg and St. Marys, Starr decided he would like to make wine for his family and friends after planting 12 grape vines just to see if they would grow on his 13-acre property.
“In 2005, Starr Hill became the 100th winery licensed by the state of Pennsylvania,” he told the crowd, noting just a few years later, that small plot of grape vines were joined by others creating a total of 3,000 vines.
While he was preparing to open his winery, Starr worked with the Clarion University Small Business Development Center, now the PennWest Clarion SBDC, to develop a business model and develop marketing analytics.
SBDC Business Consultant Corry Riley, who nominated Starr for the award, said Starr serves as an example for all small business owners and those who want to become entrepreneurs.
“He took his passion and his dream and started a small business,” Riley said.
Starr, his son, Kenn Starr Jr. and now grandson Anthony Starr, who is the wine maker, have grown the business to 27 employees who make, bottle and sell products, both to retail and commercial markets. Starr used the information and training he received from the SBDC to build a successful business that has expanded through the years, Riley said, adding, “It was an easy decision to nominate Ken Starr and it was my honor to nominate him.”
U.S. Small Business Administration District Director Dr. Kelly Hunt said the award has been presented for eight years. “This is an honor to present this award to veteran and owner of an amazing business,” she said.
She said the Western Pennsylvania District encompasses 27 counties and many small businesses were nominated for the award. “That’s a lot of great competition but there was so much about this business that made Starr’s nomination stand out,” she explained.
Starr said he was very excited to receive the award. He thanked his late wife, Judith Starr, for her support, his children and grandchildren for their encouragement in his endeavors.
When asked by a member of the audience what his next project is, Starr said he was not ready to provide details, but he has been devising a plan.
Offering congratulations through letters and citations were Elizabeth Kishbaugh, aide to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Andrea Verobish, aide to state Sen. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, Andrea Shickling representing state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-Clearfield and Elk counties and state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield and Cambria counties.
Kephart said “We are honored to recognize someone who has contributed to the well-being of the community.”
Starr Hill Winery and Vineyard produces 40 varieties of wine using an automated system that corks 2,500 bottles an hour and fills 35 cans a minute. The vineyard’s fruit are complimented by Pennsylvania farm-sourced fruits and grapes. Starr Hills products are sold at locations at Curwensville, Clearfield, State College, Johnstown, Butler and Cranberry Township.