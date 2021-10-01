CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council met briefly Monday to take action on several items of business.
Council set the date and time for trick-or-treating in the borough as Saturday, Oct. 30. The Curwensville Lion’s Club’s annual Halloween parade will begin at 1 p.m., and trick-or-treating will take place from the conclusion of the parade until 6 p.m.
Residents who wish to treat young goblins and ghouls should turn on their porch lights.
A resolution to apply for multimodal transportation funds from the state Department of Transportation was approved for submission. Council’s street’s committee Chairman Dave Donahue said the borough’s street crew has narrowed a list of streets that need to be resurfaced to nine. The application will request just over $700,000. The borough would be responsible for a 30 percent match.
Council approved tabling an ordinance increasing the pay for elected officials. President Sara Curulla told council she did not support the measure. “Some of council is for it and some are not. I am not for it. Council hasn’t done anything that would warrant a raise,” she said.
Council approved hiring Justin Hammond as the borough’s animal control officer. “We want to get him in here and get him started. We have received a number of complaints,” Curulla said.
Council also reported the borough is waiting on lumber to finish its salt shed and mats have been placed under the inclusive playground equipment at Irvin Park. The borough has also been notified there were no findings in the audit of its 2020 financial records.