CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Irvin Park is getting some upgrades.
Curwensville Borough Council meeting this week authorized advertising for bids to overhaul the park’s pavilion No. 2.
Chairwoman of council’s park committee Harriet Carfley reported although council had hoped to upgrade both pavilion No. 1 and No. 2, the estimate is too costly and exceeds the $25,000 amount included in the current year’s budget.
“We can’t afford to do both. I’d like to see us do pavilion No. 2,” she explained.
Carfley said when an examination was conducted last year of both structures, the contractor said, at that time, he believed pavilion No. 2 was less structurally sound, she said, noting that is why she is recommending it be rebuilt first. With concrete and electrical work and labor, the amount will exceed the financial threshold required by the state for municipalities to advertise for bids.
Council approved seeking offers for the work. Offers received will be opened at one of council’s March meetings.
Council plans to seek a grant from either the state Department of Community and Economic Development or the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to upgrade pavilion No. 1, designate handicapped parking spaces in the parking area along Irvin Park Road, purchase hands-free fixtures for the men’s and women’s restroom sinks and dryers to be installed in the existing restrooms and to add new signage at the park.
Carfley said she was recommending upgrades be made to the fixtures because in 2021, council spent more than $1,200 on portable toilets and she believes the cost for the fixtures would be less than that amount. The new fixtures will also be more difficult to vandalize, she said.
She also asked council to explore the cost of moving the restrooms closer to the bandshell and the pavilions.