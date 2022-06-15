CURWENSVILLE — To protect its investment at Irvin Park, Curwensville Borough Council approved the purchase of additional surveillance cameras to be installed there.
Council this week discussed the need for more cameras following recent vandalism incidents at the park, and how the footage could be used to help safeguard recent improvements to the recreation area.
“We’ve had $100,000 in donations to the park. We want to protect those improvements. There was a big outcry from the public when we had a problem a couple weeks ago,” Council President Sara Curulla said.
Recently, the park’s restrooms were deliberately trashed with paper towels being used to clog up the plumbing. Previously, playground equipment purchased in the first phase of the inclusive playground project was damaged.
“If we have to start locking (the restrooms) at night we will,” Carfley said. “We may have to do that if we get to the point where the vandalism doesn’t stop,” he said.
Council noted the borough’s ordinances state youth age 13 and younger may not be at the park without adult supervision. The park’s hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mayor Jim Hoover said he would ask the police department to make additional patrols in the area of the park to help deter mischief, especially at dusk and after dark.
Council’s park and recreation committee Chairman Harriet Carfley reported on recent improvements at the park. She said the project to remove the old pavilion No. 1 and replace it has been completed and inspected.
A new identification sign has been engraved on a large stone at the park’s entrance and the perimeter of the park has been lined with large stones to prevent vehicles from driving into the grassy areas.
“We’ve gotten a lot of compliments on those stones,” Hoover said.
The sign reads ‘Irvin Park’ and the year the park opened — 1922. It also has a small bird engraved at the top — a nod to the name Pee Wee’s Nest, the park was originally known by.
The second phase of the inclusive playground was completed last fall. Fundraising is underway for the equipment and site preparation for the third phase. The equipment, including an aeroglider with ramps, deck, animal locator and spin racer panels, a pipe wall with telescope and a wheelchair ramp to access it has been ordered from the manufacturer.