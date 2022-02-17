CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council conducted a number of items of business at its recent meeting including joining the county’s illegal dumping enforcement program.
Members authorized joining Clearfield County Solid Waste’s illegal dumping enforcement program at an annual cost of $500.
Council accepted a quote for new windows for the code enforcement officer and mayor’s offices from Lezzer Lumber Co. at a cost of $6,179, and approved purchasing a new computer for the secretary/treasurer’s office at a cost of $2,100.
Members approved a quote of $7,850 from Arbor Pro’s Tree Service to trim trees on Ann Street to the Pike Township line, Highland Street to Lincoln Avenue and Temple Heights and Station Road.
Council’s street committee Chairman Dave Donahue said the trees are being trimmed because they are located in a section of road where paving is planned or doesn’t receive enough sunlight to dry up. He said originally Spila Road was to be included but the estimate exceeded the amount budgeted. “I’m hoping next year we can do Spila,” Donahue said.
Council also discussed having the Tanner’s Run flood control channel videoed as required by the state Department of Environmental Protection every six years. Secretary Terri Bracken reported it was last taped in 2015 and said she is getting prices.
Council also held an executive session for personnel and police matters.