CURWENSVILLE — Two Curwensville property owners whose properties have been sent to the borough’s solicitor for condemnation attended Tuesday’s meeting of the borough’s vacant property review board to inquire again about getting building permits to remediate the structures.
Matt Rowles, who owns a duplex at 315-317 Bloomington Ave., Curwensville, and Brandon Arnold, the owner of 628 Center St., Curwensville, asked the board about getting building permits to fix up the structures.
Rowles told borough council members Monday he wants to begin working on the property and also stated he plans to pay delinquent property taxes in hopes of selling or renting the structure.
Councilman Keith Simcox, who is a review board member, said any decisions in regard to the property are no longer belong to council or the board because the property was sent to the solicitor to begin the condemnation process. Rowles was also told that any requests he is making regarding the property would have to be forwarded by his attorney to the borough’s solicitor.
Simcox reiterated the process for the two men.
“The properties have been moved into the solicitor’s hands. The review board moved them to council and council moved them to the solicitor to begin the process,” Simcox explained.
Chairman Hildred Rowles reminded the two men those properties were recommended by the board to council several months ago to begin the condemnation process after they failed to respond to more than a year of the board requesting they get a remediation plan and follow it.
Council concurred.
“Council voted to approve the resolution for the taking of 315-317 Bloomington Ave. on Monday. You should be hearing from the solicitor in two to three weeks,” he told Matt Rowles.
Board Member Terri Bracken told Matt Rowles even if he has a buyer for the property, any mandates or restrictions for the property would transfer to the new owner.
“If the property were to be sold, the new owner wouldn’t start back at zero. An inspection and remediation would be up to the board as to the amount of time the new owner would be given to complete the work. The owner would have to come to a meeting and discuss their plans with us,” she explained.
Matt Rowles asked about getting an inspection of the structure.
“We’ve been down that route. We are not backtracking,” Hildred Rowles said.
Hildred Rowles told the men the board has recently adopted an order of how to proceed when a property with code violations is registered. He said when a vacant borough property and structure with code violations is referred to the board, an independent contractor would inspect and provide a plan of work and then the property owner would be billed for the service rather than in the past when it was up to the property owner to secure their own contractor to create a remediation plan.
“This way, owners can get to work immediately,” Hildred Rowles said.
Brandon Arnold inquired why he and Matt Rowles were being singled out by the board.
“There are 25 homes in this borough that are worse than ours and no one says a word. They are not getting fined or anything. Why are we on the (condemnation) list?” he asked. He offered to provide a list but the board did not respond.
Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley said those properties may currently have someone residing in them.
“(This board) is not here to discuss code violations in occupied structures. We are here about empty dwellings that have been that way for 12 to 18 months,” Carfley said.