CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council is cracking down on people who allow unused tires to pile up on their properties and don’t mow their grass.
Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley told council at Monday’s meeting that tires have been accumulating on a number of borough properties.
“They can’t be stacked around a house. Tires are getting out of control on some properties,” he told council.
He said tires are a concern because they can create a breeding ground for mosquitos and West Nile Virus when they lay around full of water.
“If you don’t want the tires and you don’t have a use for them, get rid of them,” he said.
Carfley said he has already contacted several residents who are not mowing their grass this year. He said he has received four complaints about properties with high grass in the borough.
He said once the grass’ height exceeds the borough’s ordinance, residents can be fined. “Fines start at $50 and then go up from there to $1,000. We are actually able to fine every day if the grass is not mowed,” Carfley said.
Carfley said he has posted a notice about mowing grass and getting rid of unused tires on the borough’s social media. He said he included a reminder to residents about not blowing mowed grass into the borough streets as it can create a hazard, especially for motorcycles.