CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved a declaration of taking for a property on Ridge Avenue.
Prior to council’s unanimous vote to start legal proceedings to acquire a blighted structure and property at 210 Ridge Ave., Secretary/Treasurer Theresa Bracken reported the home on the lot is in very bad condition and was recommended for action by the borough’s Vacant Property’s Board.
“We have reached out a number of times and made numerous attempts to get a response and nothing. I am hoping if we start these proceedings we will get some reaction,” she said.
Bracken told council Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley has made a number of trips to the property and placed several hang tags on the door of the building. A registered letter sent to the address was picked up but the borough received no response, Bracken said.
Carfley told council he has cited the building as unfit for human occupancy.
In other matters, council appointed Rebecca Anderson to another five-year term on the Curwensville Municipal Authority.