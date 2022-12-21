CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council reversed course in regards to demolishing a structure on Bloomington Avenue after not receiving any bids.
Council recently advertised the sale of 315-317 Bloomington Ave., Curwensville, with the stipulation that the structure on the lot be torn down. Bids were to be opened at its recent meeting, but none were received.
Resident John Collins, whose bid for a Thompson Street property with code violations was accepted by council, told council in November he tentatively is interested in purchasing 315-317 Bloomington Ave. along with a property at 627 Center St.
Council tabled action on the Center Street property but voted to advertise the Bloomington Avenue duplex for sale. Offers will be opened at council’s Jan. 9 meeting.
Members set a minimum bid for the property at $20,000. They also approved a stipulation requiring the successful proposal to address several code violations and deficiencies in the structure noted by a licensed home inspector following his examination of the property’s condition.
At council’s Nov. 28 meeting, Collins asked council to rescind earlier action and allow the home to be salvaged.
“Would you consider reopening this so I can bid on remodeling it? I think it can be saved,” Collins stated.
Nearly a year ago, council, at the recommendation of the borough’s Vacant Properties Review Board, approved beginning legal proceedings to condemn and take over both the Bloomington Avenue and Center Street properties. The board said structures on both properties are in very poor condition and no longer safe to serve as residences.
In a related matter, Councilman Keith Simcox tendered his resignation, effective immediately, from the borough’s Vacant Properties Review Board.