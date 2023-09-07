CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard a complaint about speeding vehicles on Schofield Street.
Councilman Mike Clark inquired whether the police department could increase patrols on the highway.
“The street is designated 25 mph and the vehicles are doing more than 50 mph there,” he told council.
Mayor Jim Hoover said he would notify the department.
Council accepted a letter from the Curwensville Regional Development Corp requesting reimbursement of $25,000 in funds loaned to the borough several years ago as the match for a grant.
The grant paid for the bulk of costs for a project that helped divert stormwater runoff from Thompson and Walnut streets.
The letter from CRDC asked the borough pay the funds back in $5,000 installments each year during a five-year period.
Council approved requesting Tess Bloom come to a meeting to discuss her proposal to add additional recreational facilities at Irvin Park.
Last month, Bloom sent a written prop0sal to council to upgrade the existing basketball court and add a second court at the park, outlining a plan for fundraising.
Council said because the request is not included in the borough’s master site plan for the park, they would like to discuss the area where the court could be located.
Council approved purchasing two single-zone ductless heating and cooling systems that would service the rooms used by the police department and the borough’s office in the municipal building. Members also approved including additional systems in the 2024 budget.
The low bid of nearly $8,500, came from Bloom’s Electric Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., Curwensville.