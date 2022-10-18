CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board received an update on student mental health services at its recent meeting.
School Psychologist Stephen McFall, who was hired by directors last year, told the board the district has expanded its school-based mental health team and is using a tiered approach to ensure students are receiving the support they need.
He said the team includes school counselors, Michelle Moore, elementary guidance counselor, and Jesse Husted and Nancy Matchock, jr./sr. high school guidance counselors; himself; and mental health providers, Breann Cummings, a private provider, Annasthasia Wrye, mental health therapist with CORE Psychiatric and Psychological Services, and Stephanie Havens, school support therapist from CenClear.
“In order to maximize all of the supports that we have available, we have been using a tiered approach,” McFall said.
The first tier includes universal screening and instruction. He said guidance counselors are available to all students. District students are now using the Rhithm program that provides check-ins for student well-being, classroom guidance lessons and mental health components within the district’s health and wellness curriculums.
The second tier included targeted invention groups, a high school after-school program and small groups that meet with the school-based mental health therapist.
One-on-one sessions with the school-based mental health therapist is part of the “more intensive” third tier, he explained.
The final tier includes mental health services being outlined in a student’s individualized education program.
“There are also several referral system in place to ensure students are receiving the supports they need. They include the Child Study Team in the elementary school, the Curwensville Assistance Program in the high school and the school-based mental health team, building administrators and special education administrators who meet every other week to discuss student needs, referrals and caseloads.
He also explained the referral process used in the district. He said initially a student in need of support is identified. The student will meet with counselors as needed and they may be placed in a small group intervention, as needed and determined by the child study team.
Students who need more intensive supports will be referred to the school support therapist. The therapist will reach out to parents and gather information to determine if the student is also receiving any additional supports or services outside of school.