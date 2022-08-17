CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board was updated on a tool that will be in place next school year to aid in preventing student bullying.
Curwensville Jr./Sr. High School Principal Bill Hayward and Assistant Principal Matt Kephart explained how the program that will be put into place during the 2022-23 school year would work.
Kephart said an icon on students’ Chromebooks can be used for student reporting of inappropriate activities. By clicking on the icon the incident would be logged and is able to be tracked by staff and administrators.
“With this mechanism we are putting another tool for incident reporting into the hands of students and their families. They are still able to talk to guidance counselors and staff but this makes it easier for them to report incidents. We don’t want kids to be sitting on things for months. (Staff and administration) can’t do anything if we don’t know about it. Hopefully this program will make it easier for us to be aware,” Kephart said.