CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville School Board recognized a senior member of the Curwensville Golden Tide football team for his accomplishments on the field during the 2022 season.
Dan McGarry was given accolades by district Superintendent Ron Matchock at director’s recent meeting for being named to the All-State Football Team, first team quarterback.
“This is the second time Danny has been named to the team. That in itself is tremendously impressive. Danny had 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. That’s amazing. It will be very difficult to ever eclipse. And he did it all while being a leading tackler.”
Board President Lois Richards said McGarry excels both on and off the football field and serves as an example to younger students. “Not only is a phenomenal athlete but he is nice to everybody,” he said.
Staying with sports, the board’s buildings, grounds and activities committee Chairman John Evanko told the board prospects for a high school girl’s soccer team are slim. “There are currently not enough girls to field a team. We are talking about a co-op. Right now that is the only possible solution,” he said.
Moshannon Valley School District has expressed an interest in partnering with Curwensville for a cooperative girl’s soccer team. “That way the girls will get an opportunity to play. The numbers in the lower grades are good and hopes are in a few years we could get the team’s numbers back.”
Evanko recommended the board send a letter to Moshannon Valley expressing interest in having its female athletes participate.
In other sports-related matters, the board approved coaches and volunteers for coming spring sports season. They are: baseball, Varsity Assistant Coach Mike Sutika, head Junior Varsity Assistant Coach Derek Dixon, head Junior High Assistant Coach Shawn Passmore, Junior High Assistant Coach Steve Dimmick and volunteers Dave Null, Ryan Bilger, Donald “Bear” Stewart and Ike Graham.
Softball, Varsity Assistant Coach Jason Butler, head Junior Varsity Assistant Shannon Siple, head Junior High Assistant Coach Jason Wos, Junior High Assistant Coach Nicole Rowles and volunteers, Abby Pentz, Taylor Luzier, Brian Warren, Hannah Sharpless, Cheyenne Pentz, Cory Siple and Sidney Rowles.