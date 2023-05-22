CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved increasing the pay for substitute nurses.
At the board’s recent meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock reported the district has difficulty in finding substitutes for the schools’ nurses.
Beginning immediately the pay for substitute nurses will increase to $18.75 per hour, an increase from $15 per hour.
“The increase in hourly wages for substitute nurses will bring wages in line with the current pay for teachers’ substitutes so that they are roughly equal.
“Like many districts, Curwensville often struggles to find enough teachers and nurses to fill in those positions when the regular teacher or nurse has to be out during the school day –nursing subs in particular are very limited,” Matchock said.
The board also approved Gretchen Pennington as the band front advisor for the 2023-24 school year.
Directors authorized the annual approvals associated with the district’s general fund.
Those include continuing Act 511 taxes without change. Both wage and realty transfer taxes will continue to be 0.5 percent each for the 2023-24 school year.
Donna Lash will continue as the district’s treasurer for the coming school year.