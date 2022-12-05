CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville School Board hired a new business manager.
With a unanimous vote, directors at their recent meeting selected West Branch Business Manager Erick Johnston as the district’s new business manager beginning July 1. He will be paid an annual salary of $94,000.
He will replace current Manager Paul Carr, who was hired for the position in 2008. Carr is planning to retire.
The board also approved an addition to the speakers for the sound system in the high school gymnasium.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock told the board the system was evaluated recently by Spotts Music Center, DuBois, after there were complaints about the quality of the sound during sporting events and other activities.
“Spotts repaired the sound board and reconfigured things and said it sounded pretty good. They did say the speakers are small and recommended an upgrade. The base system is good but they recommended additional speakers,” he explained. “The system is a long-term investment. We are not throwing anything out, just adding to it.”
Matchock said the system is only a few years old and was purchased the year prior to the COVID pandemic when many athletic events were canceled.
The board also approved a request from the Curwensville Area Education Association to allow professional staff to transfer sick leave days, with a maximum of 100 days, beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Directors also granted permission for the walking club to utilize designed halls in the elementary and high schools for the program that begins Monday, Dec. 12 and ends April 1.
The program is held Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
There is no walking club on days school is not in session or closes early because of inclement weather. Participants should park in the elementary school’s parking lot.